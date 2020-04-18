ValuEngine Lowers Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

SYBT traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 66,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,513. The stock has a market cap of $606.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

