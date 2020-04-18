Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

EDV traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,270. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average is $143.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

