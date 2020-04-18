Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,159,000 after acquiring an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,485,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

