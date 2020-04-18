Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,191 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

