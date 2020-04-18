Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,306,000 after buying an additional 2,027,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 27,888,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

