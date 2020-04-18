Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 127,879 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,173,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,000,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

