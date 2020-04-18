Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 28,173,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,000,498. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

