Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. 28,173,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,000,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

