Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Cut by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,916,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 657,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.02. 790,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

