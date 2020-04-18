Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $102.36. 597,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $109.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

