Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC now owns 612,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,758,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 177,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,773,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,345. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

