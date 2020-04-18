Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

