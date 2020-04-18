Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

