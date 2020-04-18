Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Decreased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.93. 918,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,330. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

