Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 918,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.