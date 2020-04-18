Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,586,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.32. 6,736,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

