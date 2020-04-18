Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

