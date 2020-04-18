Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. 3,527,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.