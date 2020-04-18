Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

