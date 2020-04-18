Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,369 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,351,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,163.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 379,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 365,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. 2,116,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,788. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.