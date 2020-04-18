Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Managed Account Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.19. 3,101,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,835. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

