Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.19. 3,100,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

