Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.19. 3,101,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,835. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

