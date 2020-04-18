Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Varonis Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 382,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,028.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

