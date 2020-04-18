Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,047,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

