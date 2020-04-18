Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,963,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,334,756. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.