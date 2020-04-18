Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Increased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,047,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

