Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 17,441 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 291,355 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,518,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 108,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,652.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 99,502 shares during the last quarter.

GNR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 355,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

