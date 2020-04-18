Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 17,513 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 109,456.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,570,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.