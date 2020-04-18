Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 41,347 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 841.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,003,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 698,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 539,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,162,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 435,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $4,791,000.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.79. 1,519,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

