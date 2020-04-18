Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.66% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000.

Shares of HEWJ stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. 165,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

