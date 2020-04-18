Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 249 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 408.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

NFLX traded down $16.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,512,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

