Versant Capital Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 637,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,310,000. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 13.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,539,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. 33,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $55.19.

