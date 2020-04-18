Versant Capital Management Inc Buys New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 359,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,275,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 9.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,412. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

