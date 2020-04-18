Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 118,171 iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,000. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.85. 3,354,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,477. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

