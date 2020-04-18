Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 55,365 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $542,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

AVUS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. 25,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.