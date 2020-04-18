Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,697. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

