Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407,541. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

