Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 628,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,870. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

