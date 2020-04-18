Versant Capital Management Inc Has $180,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after acquiring an additional 177,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after buying an additional 234,251 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $279.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

