Versant Capital Management Inc Has $420,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

