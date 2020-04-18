Versant Capital Management Inc Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. 1,086,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,477. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

