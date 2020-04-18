Versant Capital Management Inc Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

