Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $131,000 in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

