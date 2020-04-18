Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $427,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

VDE traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $44.76. 1,869,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,997. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

