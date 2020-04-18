Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $816,000 in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.78% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 40,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,686. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

