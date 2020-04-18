Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 5,565 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 715.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 101,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,847,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088,694. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

