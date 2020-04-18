Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 59 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,052. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

