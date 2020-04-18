Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 83 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.