Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 928 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.